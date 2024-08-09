5 Rookies We're Excited to See in the Bucs' First Preseason Game vs. Bengals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the first game of preseason on Saturday. And while the Bengals are playing starters, the Buccaneers will not, as Todd Bowles confirmed on Thursday.
All rookies will be playing, though, and that gives the Bucs a chance to see what some of these players are really made of. There are a few that we're excited to see when the lights come on, and we picked out five we'll talked about here.
OLB Chris Braswell
There's been a lot of talk about OLB Chris Braswell in camp. Some are hoping that he would be showing more at this point in camp, and he also wasn't listed as a starter over Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the team's first depth chart.
A few other players who are likely to start, like Graham Barton, weren't listed as starters, either, though, and Braswell did end Day 12 of training camp with an interception. He's gotten his pressures, too, and in preseason, you can hit the quarterback.
Braswell will be one to keep an eye on. If he can perform under the lights, he could quickly rise up the ranks in Tampa Bay.
DB Tykee Smith
Tykee Smith is assumed to be the starter at nickel, and he'll have a chance to prove it on Saturday. Smith has looked really strong, flaunting his coverage skills in camp and continuing to make plays while being cross-trained at multiple positions.
The Bengals are playing their starters on Saturday, so Tykee Smith may get some good reps against some quality wideouts. If he can do so, he'll all but lock up the job he's currently competing for in training camp.
C Graham Barton
Tampa Bay's first-round pick, Barton is also likely to start at center this year. He's had some snap issues in camp so far, though, and that's something he'll want to work on in preseason when he snaps the football to Kyle Trask, who gets the nod for this game.
Additionally, Barton's been able to play against titans like Vita Vea in camp, so he'll be bringing that experience to the game, too. He'll want to have a strong showing and prove that he can block at NFL speed, even if it is a scrimmage.
CB Tyrek Funderburk
Tyrek Funderburk is an undrafted free agent, and the Bucs have had success with those as of recent. OLB Markees Watts, WR Rakim Jarrett and CB Christian Izien are just a few of those players, and Funderburk could be the next.
He's impressed in practice and is also set to play a role on special teams, so he'll get a lot of work on Saturday. Bucs assistant GM John Spytek mentioned that some players can so out in practice and fade in games, so the Bucs will want to see if Funderburk is that player or if he can still play good football in game situations.
WR Jalen McMillan
Last, but certainly not least. McMillan has been a huge name this offseason, and the time for hype and talk is almost over.
McMillan is already playing with the ones in practice and making plays, and he'll now have the opportunity to flaunt his skills in game scenarios. He's had sure hands and has been an excellent route runner, so if he's worth his salt, he'll show that off in preseason against the Bengals on Saturday, too.
His competitor in Trey Palmer also had a strong preseason a year ago. Can McMillan keep up the trend?
