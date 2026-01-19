Former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard to interview with Super Bowl champion NFC team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to move on from offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard this offseason, following a lackluster offense en route to an 8-9 finish and a missed playoff berth. The Bucs will be looking for a new OC this offseason — their fifth in five years — but with 10 head coaches fired this offseason, a lot of other organizations are looking for one, too.

One of those teams is the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who fired OC Kevin Patullo after a rough offensive display this season. The Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers, and now, they're set to interview Grizzard for their own OC opening on Monday.

Sources: The #Eagles will interview former #Bucs OC Josh Grizzard today for their vacant OC position.



Grizzard spent 2024 as Tampa Bay’s pass-game coordinator, when the Bucs ranked third in passing. The team had four one-score wins in their first five games with Baker Mayfield… pic.twitter.com/x6ilPdUzSZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 19, 2026

Josh Grizzard to interview with Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard talks with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay's offense under Grizzard was better than Philadelphia's offense under Patullo in a few metrics, but only slightly — The Bucs ranked one spot higher in points per game (18th/19th) and three spots higher in yards per game (21st/24th).

Grizzard's offense was 13 spots higher in third down conversion percentage than than Patullo's Eagles offense, but the biggest disparity in 2025 is in favor of Philadelphia. The Bucs were 24th in red zone touchdown percentage this year, but the Eagles led the league in that stat, so Grizzard's offense would be a significant downgrade in that area.

Despite that, Grizzard learned under Jaguars head coach Liam Coen when he was in Tampa Bay and was promoted to OC rather early, so he could garner some experience in Philadelphia under head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles will be a highly-valued OC spot, however, and they may opt to go with a candidate who has more experience and put up a better offense than Grizzard did in 2025.

It may not have worked out for Grizzard in Tampa Bay, but as a young offensive mind, he's certain to get a job somewhere — we'll just see if it's in Philadelphia.

