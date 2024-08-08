3 Key Takeaways From Day 12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It was Day 12 at Buccaneers training camp on Thursday, and it was a little more lowkey this time around. The team was not in pads and they were mostly going through the motions ahead of their preseason matchup.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Devin Culp shines again
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to have to make a decision about whether to keep Devin Culp as their tight end or returning player Ko Kieft — it's unlikely that they'll keep both. So far, Culp is pushing to be that guy.
He hauled in the football a number of times today, continuing a good workload, and also had a pretty impressive jumping, one-handed grab at the very end of practice. He's certainly putting in the work, and it might pay dividends if he has a good preseason game.
Kyle Trask bounces back
Kyle Trask had a bit of an off day on Day 11, but he came back strong on Day 12. He continued his strong connection with wideout Cody Thompson, delivering him another big deep ball over the course of the day, and he kept himself clean, only throwing one pick that was the result of Jalen McMillan dropping a pass and not anything he did himself.
He's doing so well, even, that he's getting the start in Tampa Bay's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals — and Todd Bowles said that he's "a little bit ahead" of John Wolford in the QB2 competition.
Lots of starters rest in lowkey practice
The team is about to travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals, and as a result, practice was fairly lowkey. The players were not in pads, and while veterans like Mike Evans, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a few others participated in individual drills, quite a few of them took the day off in team drills.
As it stands, the Buccaneers are prepared to play some preseason football, and since they aren't playing starters, some young players will get a chance to make their mark.
