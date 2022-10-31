J.J. Watt Clarifies Jared Allen Sack Celebration

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is a big fan of former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jared Allen.

Allen, who was being inducted into Minnesota's Ring of Honor, sat in attendance to watch Minnesota's 34=26 win over the Cardinals but it didn't come easy - especially after Watt brought down Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter to give Arizona another chance to tie the game.

Watt had two sacks on the day, and after paying tribute to his new child Koa, his second was in honor of Allen, too.

Minnesota fans didn't like that, and Watt was very perceptive to that.

Afterwards, he elaborated a bit more at his locker to reporters.

"I also want to clear up -- clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute," Watt said (h/t Josh Weinfuss). "Jared Allen's one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.

"I have a lot of respect for Jared Allen, so I hope that clears that up."

