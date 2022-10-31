Skip to main content

J.J. Watt Clarifies Jared Allen Sack Celebration

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt honored Minnesota Vikings great Jared Allen with his former sack celebration and received a poor reaction from the crowd.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is a big fan of former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jared Allen. 

Allen, who was being inducted into Minnesota's Ring of Honor, sat in attendance to watch Minnesota's 34=26 win over the Cardinals but it didn't come easy - especially after Watt brought down Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter to give Arizona another chance to tie the game. 

Watt had two sacks on the day, and after paying tribute to his new child Koa, his second was in honor of Allen, too. 

Minnesota fans didn't like that, and Watt was very perceptive to that. 

Afterwards, he elaborated a bit more at his locker to reporters. 

"I also want to clear up -- clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute," Watt said (h/t Josh Weinfuss). "Jared Allen's one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.

"I have a lot of respect for Jared Allen, so I hope that clears that up."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

What Went Right, Wrong in Cardinals Loss to Vikings

Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray

Five Takeaways From Cardinals-VIkings

Familiar Faces Help Seal Fate in Cardinals Loss

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game

J.J. Watt Honors Newborn Child With Sack Celebration

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Ridiculous One-Handed TD Snag

Kyler Murray Reaches 100 TD Milestone

DeAndre Hopkins Reached 800 Career Receptions

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

USATSI_19331525
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals Loss to Vikings

By Richie Bradshaw
Patrick Peterson
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray During Win vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Adam Thielen
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Five Takeaways From Cardinals' 34-26 Loss to Vikings

By Ryan Sanudo
Patrick Peterson
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Familiar Faces Emerge When Needed vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Kirk Cousins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt Honors Newborn Son After Sack

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Makes Ridiculous One-Handed TD Grab

By Donnie Druin
Kyler
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hits Career TD Milestone vs. Vikings

By Donnie Druin