Cardinals Host Kickers in Wake of Matt Prater's Status

During the Arizona Cardinals' 26-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, kicker Matt Prater found himself in and out of the lineup after being questionable with a right hip injury.

Prater nailed two field goals and two extra points in the win, but was taken off kickoff duties in favor for running back Eno Benjamin, who kicked off three times for Arizona.

After the Cardinals' last touchdown, the team was forced to attempt a two-point conversion.

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Prater was feeling some soreness, and the team would likely bring in some kickers to have on the practice squad just in case he wasn't good to go against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Through three years of his career, Rodrigo Blankenship has converted 43-of-51 attempts. Blankenship was waived from the Indianapolis Colts after a poor Week 1 performance that included two kickoffs that went out of bounds and a 42-yard miss that would have won the game in overtime.

Blankenship worked out for the Jaguars last week.

None of the other names have been revealed just yet, but it appears Arizona isn't messing around when it comes to their special teams security.

