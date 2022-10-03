Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Downplay Fourth Quarter Spat

The Arizona Cardinals emerged with a 26-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but there were a few bumps en route to victory.

One of those bumps was a nice little exchange between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury in the fourth quarter.

With the Cardinals at second-and-goal and the game tied, Arizona was forced to burn a second valuable timeout due to not getting a play down to the huddle quick enough.

Murray, who wanted to speed up the tempo, was visibly upset with Kingsbury. The exchange went viral:

After the win, both talked about it in their post game press conferences:

"I mean, you saw it. Yeah, just trying to get on the ball and go," said Murray.

"They’re one of the teams that struggle with tempo. If you let them get in third down, you let them get in their double bear package and let them do the things they want to do, give exotic looks and stuff like that. We had intended to get on the ball quick and go and we allowed them to do what they wanted to do for the majority of the first half."

Kingsbury (jokingly) said he was simply trying to get affairs in order for the flight home.

"I was just seeing after the game what he wanted to eat. If [we] should bring him something separate. Or just kind of go with the standard team meal," he said, while also recommending the Salmon for Murray in a follow-up question.

Nothing major to see here, just two competitive guys trying to get on the same page in a tight game.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Carolina

Kyler Murray Speaks Following Win Over Panthers

Kliff Kingsbury Quotes After Week 4 Win

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals-Panthers

What Went Right, Wrong for Cardinals in Week 4

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt After Win: 'I Was Scared'

Cardinals: Three X-Factors from Victory Over Panthers