Patrick Peterson Clarifies Viral Comments on Kyler Murray After Cardinals QB Responds

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — who were teammates in Arizona for two seasons — got into a little internet back-and-forth that went viral this week.

During a discussion about his former team on his podcast All Things Covered, Peterson interrupted co-host Bryant McFadden to say "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That's just the matter of the fact."

Peterson also referenced the infamous "independent study" clause in Murray's contract requiring him to study film for at least four hours per week, which was removed after it blew up on social media.

The quote went viral and, unsurprisingly, got back to Murray. Things went to another level when the Arizona QB responded by calling out Peterson in a tweet on Wednesday evening, saying he was "on some weird shit."

"This isn’t true," Murray tweeted. "You on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…"

Murray's tweet has over 100,000 likes.

On Thursday, in his weekly press conference with Minnesota reporters, Peterson was asked about his comments and Murray's response. He said he meant no disrespect and went on to clarify what he meant by his initial remarks on the podcast.

"First of all, I don’t have any beef with Kyler Murray," Peterson said. "(People said) oh, ‘Patrick blatantly disrespected Kyler.’ I didn’t do that. What I meant by my comment was, when you’re a franchise quarterback, you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you’re having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy you think that feeds off to your teammates? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about himself, because he’s not putting the team first.

"When you make a bad throw, you’re coming off to the sideline, you’re dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don’t have any energy, no fire that we can win this game, how can we? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn’t mean no disrespect in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that I think can help him be a better football player in the long run. It is what it is at the end of the day."

In his tweet, Murray mentioned Peterson having his number. That was brought up in a follow up question about whether or not Peterson had reached out to his old teammate since the tweet.

"I don’t have his number," Peterson said. "I did reach out, I did get his number from an ex-teammate and text him. He didn’t reply to the text. I don’t know if that’s his (correct) number or whatever the case may be, but I do look forward to talking to him because I see a ton of talent in him. Those mannerisms are alarming. I’m just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him. It’s no secret, everybody sees it. You see it every time they’re on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting, cursing at the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn’t say that, he did."

"I'm not going to get into (Murray's) response," Peterson added. "I'm surprised it's blown up the way it is, but I'm not going to get into the response. I do look forward to talking to him, we can just leave it at that."

