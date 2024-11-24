Cardinals Rule Two Key Defenders Out vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have revealed their official list of inactives against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.
Players Arizona won't have today include Jalen Thompson, Darius Robinson, Julian Okwara, Christian Jones, Travis Vokolek and Xavier Weaver.
Questionable players in Max Melton, Xavier Thomas and Jonah Williams are good to go.
Thompson was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury, marking the second consecutive game he's missed. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will likely get the nod across from Budda Baker at safety.
Safety Andre Chachere was the team's lone activation from the practice squad this weekend.
Melton dealt with illness earlier in the week but was believed to be healthy after Friday, though he was a late add to the Cardinals' injury report this morning as questionable. He's played 57% of defensive snaps for Arizona as a rookie second-round pick.
Williams hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in Week 1 and was questionable entering the weekend. Kelvin Beachum has stepped up at right tackle during his absence, though earlier this morning NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Williams was expected to play.
“We kind of weigh all the variables and then decide what we think is best for the team for that game. We’ll take it day by day. The good thing is I think that a lot of different guys have played. A lot of different guys have played different spots, and they've played with each other quite a bit now," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said on his offensive line play.
"We're just going to make sure the communication is on point; the operation is on point and we keep playing at a high level. The offensive line's playing extremely well.”
Robinson's debut has been something all Cardinals fans have been waiting for after suffering a calf injury back in preseason play. The first-round pick will now wait another week.
Thomas has garnered 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble his last two outings, playing a big part in helping make quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams uncomfortable from start to finish.
Gannon knows it's going to be quote the environment at Lumen Field - a place known to turn things up a notch when it comes to crowd noise.
“It's loud. A lot of road games are loud, obviously. Yeah, it's a good environment. It's electric and they do a really good job there. Right up on the water. It’s kind of a cool environment," said Gannon.
"I always like playing there, but the noise is real. That's part of the things that we have to handle on offense because it makes it challenging in some aspects, but know your opponent, know the environment, know what we have to get done to play winning football on offense.”
Kickoff is at 2:25 PM AZ Time.
