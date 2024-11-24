Cardinals Make Late Add to Injury Report vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have added Max Melton (illness) as questionable for today's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Melton missed Thursday's practice due to illness but practiced in full capacities Wednesday and Friday. He was originally taken off the report heading into the weekend, though it's clear whatever he had came back.
The Cardinals have utilized the second-round pick often in his rookie season, as he's played 57% of defensive snaps thus far. The Seahawks average the second-highest passing yards per game, so being down Melton would be a big blow for Arizona.
Melton has three passes defensed and 37 combined tackles on the year.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas would be Arizona's starting trio at cornerback. If Melton can't go, expect Kei'Trel Clark to receive some time as a backup in Seattle.
The Cardinals are also down starting safety Jalen Thompson with an ankle injury.
Along with Melton, those questionable today for Arizona are Darius Robinson, Xavier Thomas and Jonah Williams - though Williams is expected to play. The Cardinals only elevated safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad yesterday, which could be a good sign for Robinson or Thomas playing in Seattle.
The stakes are massive for today's game, as the Cardinals and Seahawks both could see their postseason chances drop significantly with a loss at Lumen Field.
Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and we'll find out then if Melton ultimately will be playing - though being a late addition to the injury report is never a good sign.