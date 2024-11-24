Cardinals Expected to Get Huge Boost vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expected to see right tackle Jonah Williams make his return in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.
From NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:
"#AZCardinals OT Jonah Williams, who is questionable and attempting to return for the first time after a knee injury, is likely to play against the #Seahawks, source said."
Williams inked a two-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in free agency this past offseason and started at right tackle for Arizona in Week 1 against the Buffalo BIlls - until he lasted just one quarter before suffering a knee injury that's kept him out since.
Backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum has done an admirable job filling in for Williams since, and head coach Jonathan Gannon wasn't willing to commit to either player starting this weekend.
"Beach has played extremely well, he really has. And he did that last year for us too. The veteran leadership, he's a guy that could be a captain. I use his brain a lot with different things, I ask him a lot of different things. He's been all in since we've been here. He's been fantastic and he's played extremely well so, very glad we have him," Gannon said earlier this week.
"We kind of weigh all the variables and then decide what we think is best for the team for that game. We'll take it day by day but the good thing is I think a lot of different guys have played a lot of different spots and they've played with each other quite a bit. We just got to make sure the communication's on point, the operation's on point and we keep playing at a high level. The offensive line is playing extremely well."
Official inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff today, though it sounds as if the Cardinals will get a big boost along the offensive line.