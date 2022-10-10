Former Cardinals Steve Wilks, Al Holcomb Take Over in Carolina

The Arizona Cardinals saw some familiar faces in the news on Monday.

The Carolina Panthers kicked Matt Rhule and Phil Snow to the curb, opening up two interim openings on the other side of the country.

As fate would have it, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks would be filling in the role of head coach for the time being. His former defensive coordinator in Al Holcomb is filling in, too.

These moves are likely temporary until Carolina finds their next head coach down the road, as they will likely clean house and bring in their own staff.

Until then, the duo that once roamed the sidelines in Arizona is now back at the helm.

Wilks replaced Bruce Arians as the Cardinals head coach on Jan. 18 2018. After going 3-13, he was fired after just one season. That year, the Cardinals were ranked dead last in rushing defense after allowing an average of 154.9 yards per contest. They also allowed nearly 27 points per game.

