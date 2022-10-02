Report: Christian McCaffrey Likely to Play vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals would have loved a break from playing Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but it looks like that won't be the case.

On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCaffrey is likely to play.

Last season, McCaffrey rushed the ball 13 times for 95 yards and caught 10 passes for 66 yards in Carolina's 34-10 win at State Farm Stadium.

McCaffrey has played in all three games thus far, but missed Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday. He was one of four Carolina players carrying a questionable status heading into the game.

For Arizona, J.J. Watt is also questionable, but with the Cardinals elevating a safety and receiver from the practice squad, some have speculated that bodes well for his status. Much like CMC, Watt missed the first two days of practice before being limited on Friday.

The Cardinals are +1.5-point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. Arizona hasn't beaten Carolina since 2013, and they've yet to win in a regular season game in Charlotte since 2002.

Carolina averages a mere 276.3 yards per game, third-worst in the NFL. McCaffrey hopes to fix that trend moving forward, while the Cardinals' defense has other ideas.

We'll officially know who is active/inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Elevate Baccellia, Banjo to Active Roster

Greg Dortch Named Hidden Gem by Bleacher Report

Staff Predictions: Cardinals Favored to Snag Win No. 2

How to Watch Cardinals-Panthers

Three Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Panthers

Cardinals Listed as Top 5 Most Disappointing Team

3 Cardinals Out, Six More Questionable vs. Panthers

Budda Baker Talks Bouncing Back in Week 4