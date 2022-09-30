The Arizona Cardinals released their third and final injury report on Friday, marking six players as questionable: Marquise Brown (foot), Zaven Collins (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip) and J.J. Watt (calf/illness).

All but Watt have practiced in a limited capacity at least two days this week, with all six practicing on Friday.

Three players were also ruled out for Arizona: A.J. Green (knee), Rashard Lawrence (hand) and Ezekiel Turner (ankle).

Notes from Kliff Kingsbury's press conference today:

-He's hopeful J.J. Watt to go on Sunday, as he feels good after practice.

-Rondale Moore will need to run some routes pre-game in order for Kliff to put the green light on him.

-Justin Pugh is doing better,

-Cardinals are prepared for poor weather in Carolina

-Rashard Lawrence is out this week but Week 5 is TBD

On the Panthers side, four players are listed as questionable: Marquis Haynes (knee), Christian McCaffrey (thigh), Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (achilles).

We will know who is active/inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

