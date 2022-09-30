Skip to main content

Six Cardinals Listed as Questionable vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of players with their status unknown heading into Sunday vs. Carolina.

The Arizona Cardinals released their third and final injury report on Friday, marking six players as questionable: Marquise Brown (foot), Zaven Collins (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee), Rondale Moore (hamstring), Matt Prater (hip) and J.J. Watt (calf/illness).

All but Watt have practiced in a limited capacity at least two days this week, with all six practicing on Friday. 

Three players were also ruled out for Arizona: A.J. Green (knee), Rashard Lawrence (hand) and Ezekiel Turner (ankle). 

Notes from Kliff Kingsbury's press conference today:

-He's hopeful J.J. Watt to go on Sunday, as he feels good after practice.

-Rondale Moore will need to run some routes pre-game in order for Kliff to put the green light on him.

-Justin Pugh is doing better,

-Cardinals are prepared for poor weather in Carolina

-Rashard Lawrence is out this week but Week 5 is TBD

On the Panthers side, four players are listed as questionable: Marquis Haynes (knee), Christian McCaffrey (thigh), Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (achilles).

We will know who is active/inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff. 

