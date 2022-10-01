Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced WR Andre Baccellia and S Chris Banjo were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's meeting against the Carolina Panthers.

Through three weeks of football, Baccellia has caught four of his six targets for 25 yards. He's played 53 offensive snaps for a Cardinals team that has been without DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley and recently A.J. Green.

Moore and Marquise Brown enter Sunday's game as questionable.

Banjo was signed this week after the team released safety Deionte Thompson. Banjo will serve as a third safety and looks to primarily play special teams.

Last season, he played in 16 games for Arizona and made 7 tackles. He played 76% of special teams snaps.

