Three Cardinals Prop Bets to Take vs. Panthers

The line for Arizona's Week 4 meeting with the Carolina Panthers has yet to change on SISportsbook, refusing to budge from the +1.5-point line set at the beginning of the week.

While ML and spread bets are great, sometimes you need just a little extra juice.

Here's three bets to consider taking when the Cardinals take the field Sunday:

First Drive Result: PUNT -135 (1 Unit) and ANY OTHER +650 (0.3 Units) – FanDuel

It’s well documented that the Cardinals have gotten off to slow starts this season. Thus far, Arizona hasn't scored in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Carolina’s offense hasn’t scored in the first quarter.

Kyler Murray and company have only averaged 3.65 yards per play in the first 12 minutes, only to be outdone by the Panthers 2.57 yards per snap.

Carolina has started with the ball each of their first three games and have yielded a punt, a fumble on 3rd-and-22, and a punt. The Cardinals first possession in each game have ended with all punts.

They did allow two opening drive touchdowns, but the level of quarterback faced (Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr) greatly outweigh the likes of Baker Mayfield (dead-last in ESPN’s QBR) and a potentially Christian McCaffrey-less offense.

As Cardinals fans know, the Panthers have had their number in recent history. Arizona hasn’t defeated Carolina since 2013 and haven’t won a regular season game in Charlotte since 2002. The first drive of the game hasn’t had much success, either.

Here is each result of the first drive of the game since 2001:

2001: Fumble

2002: Interception

2003: Fumble

2004: Punt

2005: Turnover on Downs

2007: Fumble

2008: Punt

2008 Playoffs: Touchdown

2009: Touchdown

2010: Punt

2011: Punt

2013: Interception

2014 Playoffs: Punt

2015 Playoffs: Punt

2016: Fumble

2019: Fumble

2020: Punt

2021: Fumble

The final count for those at home –

Punt: 7

Turnover: 9

Touchdown: 2

Field Goal: 0

Zach Ertz UNDER 16.5 Longest Reception (DK -110):

After a disappointing opening week for Zach Ertz, he’s hauled in 14-of-21 targets in his last two contests. However, he’s only exceeded 10 yards on four occasions this season, with a long of 16 yards.

Ertz is currently on pace for a career-low in yards before catch (4.8), average distance of target (5.6), and yards per reception (8.4).

This week, the veteran tight end matches up with one of the stingiest defenses against the position so far this season. Carolina ranks 31st in targets intended for tight ends, 31st in catches allowed and are 28th in yards allowed.

It is worth noting that the only notable security blanket they’ve played is the Browns’ David Njoku, but even Njoku walked out of Carolina with only a single reception.

The Panthers also sport one of the most athletic linebacking corps and secondary in the league, led by Jeremy Chinn and Shaq Thompson. With the lack of weapons available for Arizona, the extra attention and speed surrounding Ertz should limit his ability to create big plays in this game.

D.J. Moore vs Marquise Brown – Receptions Spread

Marquise Brown -0.5 (DK -130):

Marquise Brown to out-target D.J. Moore is also playable, and more likely safer, at -175 on DraftKings. However, we don’t drink juice in this article. Brown has 34 targets this season to Moore’s 18.

In three weeks of having Mayfield play quarterback, Panthers pass-catchers have seen limited success.

Mayfield is currently dead-last in qualifying quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR at a putrid 18.8. He is the only quarterback to register a negative EPA (expected points added) out of the 32 qualifying play-callers. As good as D.J. Moore is, this is a fade of Mayfield.

Carolina has only one receiver with double-digit receptions this season and it is their running back, McCaffrey, with 10. Just last game, Brown caught more passes than Moore has this entire season, plus some, with 14 catches. Brown is coming off back-to-back games with 11+ targets and 6+ receptions.

The Cardinals will potentially get Rondale Moore back this week, but his presence doesn’t impact Murray’s willingness to connect with Brown.

