How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals vs. Panthers

TV channel information, how to stream and how to listen to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

The Arizona Cardinals travel to the east coast to take on the Carolina Panthers in a battle of 1-2 teams. 

The Panthers have lost their first two games by a mere five points combined, while the Cardinals find themselves in the win column solely due to a miracle comeback in Las Vegas. 

However, Kyler Murray and co. look to write a different story in Week 4. The Cardinals haven't beaten the Panthers since 2013, and have failed to defeat them in Carolina since 2002 during the regular season. 

Can Arizona's defense rise to the occasion? Can the Cardinals offense finally get going? Will they be able to change the script and actually score in the first quarter? 

Here's how to watch all the action unfold come Sunday:

Cardinals-Panthers Week 4

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

