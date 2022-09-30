B/R Lists Cardinals as Top 5 Disappointing Team in NFL

It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals haven't lived up to the hype thus far.

Even in spite of DeAndre Hopkins' absence, the Cardinals were fully expected to at least show they're capable of making the postseason in the early stages of the regular season.

Yet a 1-2 record has left a lot to be desired under the guidance of Kliff Kingsbury.

It's still a long season, and Arizona has plenty of time to work their way up towards the team the faithful red sea believes they can be.

For now, however, their performance through 12 quarters hasn't been up to par, and Bleacher Report acknowledged that by naming the Cardinals as one of the top five most disappointing teams in the NFL through three weeks:

B/R Lists Cardinals Near Top of Disappointing Team List

"Arizona is one furious comeback away from an 0-3 record," said David Kenyon.

"Without a doubt, the Cardinals deserve some praise for digging out of that 20-point hole against the Las Vegas Raiders. Simultaneously, it's fair to have concern about Arizona being in that position anyway.

"Short story long, the greatest issue is that the improbable rally resulted in the Cards' lone win of the campaign. They otherwise hardly put up a fight in a 44-21 drubbing to the Kansas City Chiefs and didn't score a touchdown in the 20-12 loss against the Rams—both at home.

"Arizona is supposed to have an offense-driven team, yet the unit ranks 27th in the league at 4.8 yards per play. Additionally, the Cardinals are 30th in net yards per pass attempt, which factors in sacks. And it's definitely not helping matters that the defense has surrendered an NFL-worst 6.7 yards per snap.

"As with the Rams and Bengals, panic is unnecessary if the offense improves. Nevertheless, it's clear Arizona is a flawed playoff contender."

Arizona ranked as No. 3 in that list. Here's the full slate:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. Los Angeles Chargers

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Los Angeles Rams

