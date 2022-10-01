Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch may no longer be a secret, as the undrafted free agent has climbed his way to the NFL's spotlight.

Before Marquise Brown's crazy Week 3 outing, Dortch had paced the Cardinals in receptions and receiving yards while being one of two receivers (Hollywood the other) to record a touchdown reception.

Even in a game dominated by Brown in last week's loss vs. LA, Dortch still managed to catch nine passes for 80 yards.

With plenty of receivers out of action in Arizona, Dortch has stepped up in a major way. Now, he's getting national recognition.

Bleacher Report did hidden gems for each team in the early stages of this season, and Dortch was Arizona' candidate with the following explanation from Alex Kay:

Greg Dortch Named Cardinals' Early Season Hidden Gem

"Few would have expected Greg Dortch to emerge as a key member of the Arizona Cardinals receiving corps in 2022.

"Dortch, a second-year pro out of Wake Forest, was a little-used member of the team last year. He caught just three passes for 15 yards across the entire 2021 campaign.

"The 24-year-old already has already well surpassed those marks, posting 20 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown in just three games.

"With the aging A.J. Green ineffective and Rondale Moore sidelined, Dortch has seamlessly picked up the slack.

"While Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz both have more targets, with 34 and 25 respectively, Dortch’s 23 have clearly established him as the No. 2 wideout in DeAndre Hopkins’ absence. This is further established with no one else on the team than these three having more than 15 targets.

"Dortch may slow down when Hopkins returns, but the Cardinals can at least be confident in their ability to withstand an injury or suspension thanks to his breakout performances."

