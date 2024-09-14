49ers Lose Star RB For Future Cardinals Game

All Cardinals

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches injured from the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals will avoid one of the top weapons in the NFL just a few weeks down the road.

When the Cardinals travel to California for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, their opponents officially will not have running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, who has been dealing Achilles tendonitis, was just placed on injured reserve, causing him to miss the next four weeks at minimum.

Through that time, McCaffrey will also miss games against the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

McCaffrey didn't participate much in training camp with no preseason action thanks to a calf injury, and though the 49ers were adamant nothing was serious, it appears San Franciscio underestimated his injury.

This is good news for a Cardinals defense that has struggled mightily against McCaffrey and the rest of the 49ers' offense - though San Francisco still has other weapons intact such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle for Brock Purdy to target.

McCaffrey's replacement - Jordan Mason - rushed for 150 yards in his place to open the season, and he's expected to help carry some of the load.

The Cardinals will have time to figure out their run defense between then and now, as games against the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders before their trip to San Francisco.

McCaffrey is the league's defending Offensive Player of the Year after surpassing 2,000 scrimmage yards and 20+ touchdowns in 2023.

