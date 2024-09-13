Cardinals Give Update on Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon expects quarterback Kyler Murray to play in Week 2's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Murray was a surprise addition to the Cardinals' injury report this week with a knee ailment. Murray practiced in full capacity both Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to carry a similar status on Friday.
"No, all good," said Gannon when asked if there was any concern on Murray's knee. Arizona's franchise quarterback rebounded from ACL surgery to play the second half of the 2023 season and did not play at all in preseason action.
Gannon also told reporters cornerback Max Melton is still working through concussion protocol while receiver Xavier Weaver (dealing with an oblique injury) appears to have the green light.
The Cardinals are set to host the Rams for their home opener at State Farm Stadium following their Week 1 loss to Buffalo. Murray completed 21 of 31 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown while also leading the Cardinals with 57 yards rushing.
“I thought we played pretty well. For the most part I thought we stayed on schedule, obviously second half, I think we had three three-and-outs and then the strip sack fumble," said Murray.
"Those things just can't happen. When you're playing on the road against a good team that gets you beat. And that's what happened. I think if we don't have those and we stay on schedule and we move forward and get any points out of those drives. Against a guy like (Bills QB) Josh (Allen) and that offense and that team, you want to score touchdowns in the red zone. And that was a point of emphasis for us and we didn't do enough.
"We didn't score enough. I think that was couple of reasons why we lost the game.”
Despite the loss, the Cardinals have an opportunity to go 1-0 in NFC West play - a huge opportunity for Arizona.
“I think it'd be huge. Everybody's has their perspective and opinions on where we're going to finish and stuff like that. But we know who we have in the locker room and what our mindset is," Murray said.
"Last weekend leaves a nasty taste in your mouth, but you win this weekend, you're really not even thinking about last weekend.”