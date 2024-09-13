ESPN Proposes Massive Blockbuster Cardinals, Jets Trade
When it comes to their stars, the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets find themselves in precarious spots as the 2024 regular season truly gets going.
Out in the desert, safety Budda Baker is playing into the final year of his contract and could potentially depart next offseason. Baker has served as the face of the franchise - or at worst Arizona's defense - for years.
In the Big Apple, the Jets haven't seen pass rusher Haason Reddick report despite trading a third-round pick for him this offseason. Reddick reportedly wants a new deal and with each day that passes by, it seems extremely likely New York could part ways with a massive name that never played a snap for them.
There's trade buzz around each respective star and their situation with the team - and ESPN says a swap between both would satisfy the Cardinals and Jets, respectively.
Ben Solak with more:
"Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Would Reddick return to Arizona, the team that drafted him and nearly torpedoed his career? The Cardinals' general manager and coach are somewhat new to town, but they're also familiar with Reddick. The edge rusher had his best season in 2022, when Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator. Plus, the Cardinals are starved for pass-rush help following the injury to BJ Ojulari. Also important? They have a ton of money with which to pay Reddick," he wrote.
"It's tough to get Reddick out of New York , though. Douglas is fighting for his job, and it's hard to see a successful season for New York if it stocks up on picks instead of players. So the Cardinals would have to send Baker, who is in the final year of his deal and requested a trade in the 2023 offseason before getting a pay bump. I know the Jets love Tony Adams internally, but Baker would be a significant upgrade, providing the immediate value Douglas and Saleh need."
Last week, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said there's no hard deadline to get an extension done with guys such as Baker or running back James Conner.
“We were able to come to terms, excited about getting Zaven and Fro extended,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday. “There’s been discussions with a lot of players. Some of those, it always takes two to get a deal done. Those are individually based and we’ll see how those go as we go throughout the year.
“I don’t know (if) there’s a hard and fast rule about before the season starts and once the season starts (talks are) over. I think those are always case-by-case. Love that both Budda and James, what they bring to our team as captains, both on the field, off the field, what they do for us, both high-level performers.”
Reddick - who was drafted by the Cardinals in 2017 - was teammates with Baker prior to his departure from Arizona.
The Cardinals' pass rush could certainly use a bump in production, and though Reddick is set to turn 30 later this month, fans in Arizona are asking for Ossenfort to make a massive move.
Would that come at the expense of Baker? Likely not, though just looking at the deal on paper, it could make sense on both sides.