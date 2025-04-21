What time will Chargers make No. 22 pick in 2025 NFL draft's first round?
The Los Angeles Chargers sit at the back end of the 2025 NFL draft order with the No. 22 pick in the first round.
So, what time will the Chargers actually make that pick?
Going off last year’s 22nd pick announcement, the Chargers will make the pick roughly around 10:45 ET on Thursday night. That’s generally been the timeframe, within 15 minutes, for each of the last few drafts.
Of course, Chargers fans will want to tune in earlier, just in case. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz hasn’t been super aggressive just yet, but there’s always an outside chance they jump far up the order if a prospect they like really starts to fall.
Keep in mind, too, they might want to jump in front of the rival Denver Broncos, with Sean Payton’s team picking 20th.
The Chargers hold that 22nd pick courtesy of Hortiz’s current approach so far, which in tandem with head coach Jim Harbaugh, produced an unexpected playoff berth in the first year of a rebuild.
Now, Chargers fans know when to tune in and see just how the two approach this year’s draft going into Year 2 of the new regime.
