Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft
Letting AI run NFL mock drafts is now a thing and while we don’t have official comment from Jim Harbaugh, one can reasonably guess the Los Angeles Chargers head coach absolutely hates the idea.
Harbaugh is old school, after all. But it certainly helps that the AI results in mock drafts have treated his Chargers incredibly poorly.
Case in point, a new mock draft from USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff, which used Google Gemini to predict the Chargers taking Missouri wideout Luther Burden at No. 22:
“Jim Harbaugh's team need another pass-catcher, but he might not appreciate Gemini's selection at this pick. Burden III projects as a slot receiver, which would clash with Ladd McConkey. Los Angeles could benefit from size in their pass-catching addition, so the fit with the Missouri receiver is questionable.”
RELATED: The Chargers wouldn't dare to make this chaotic NFL Draft move, right?
To its credit, the mock bashes the AI’s decision well enough. The Chargers need better players at skill positions around Justin Herbert. Burden is a very good prospect, but he’s a clash of a fit and not always even mocked in the first round.
In this mock, the Chargers actually pass on Texas wideout Matthew Golden and also ignore Alabama guard Tyler Booker, another problem on offense around Herbert.
RELATED: Chargers issue 5-word shutdown of Asante Samuel Jr. reunion talk
Luckily for the Chargers, Harbaugh, general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office were the bunch who unearthed McConkey on an aggressive trade up last year.
If nothing else, these sorts of mock drafts provide some entertainment, with the actual draft itself probably a little more boring in its results—but more effective, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers share eyebrow-raising take on two-way star Travis Hunter before NFL draft
Should Los Angeles Chargers sell No. 22 pick to highest bidder?
Chargers surprisingly predicted to end elite WRs fall in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers trade proposal adds $6 million breakout star for Justin Herbert
Chargers linked to reunion with familiar weapon, but not who you think