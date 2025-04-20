Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh disciple
The Los Angeles Chargers have numerous holes to patch in the NFL Draft, and it seems very likely that Jim Harbaugh will be looking to reunite with some of his ex-Michigan Wolverines players.
Remember: Harbaugh won a national championship at Michigan in 2023, one year before taking the Chargers' head-coaching job. There will be a handful of Wolverines prospects available in this class, and Harbaugh would surely be delighted to add at least one.
While tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant are popular names to potentially land in Los Angeles, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has identified another Michigan product the Bolts could bag: edge rusher Josaiah Stewart.
Cummings is predicting the Chargers to select Stewart in the fourth round of the draft next week, which would make plenty of sense considering Los Angeles still needs to find a replacement for Joey Bosa, who the team released earlier in the offseason.
Stewart racked up 33 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this past season, and during the Wolverines' run to the championship the year prior, he totaled 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
The 21-year-old actually spent the first couple of seasons of his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Michigan following the 2022 campaign.
At 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, Stewart definitely lacks size, but he compensates for it with terrific athleticism and a great motor. Plus, his production in the Big Ten speaks for itself.
Stewart may actually be one of the most underrated pass rushers in this year's class, so the Chargers would be pretty fortunate to snatch him up on Day 3.
