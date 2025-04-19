Chargers keep it mysterious about team's pursuit of big names like DK Metcalf
While fans wanted to see a gigantic splash in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers stood strong and didn’t bite on major items like a DK Metcalf trade or signing Cooper Kupp in free agency.
But that doesn’t mean Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t look at the ideas—or even make offers.
Speaking at a pre-draft meeting with reporters, Hortiz said the following when asked about making plays for big-name wideouts this offseason: “Yeah, like I said, we made competitive plays towards a lot of players. Not just receivers.”
It’s about as vague as expected on the topic of conversations about moves that will never go public.
But the names like Metcalf and Kupp were never super-relistic for the Chargers, regardless. When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Metcalf, they coughed up a second-round pick, then gave out a $132 million extension. When Kupp hit free agency, the Seattle Seahawks took on his injury risk to the tune of a three-year deal worth $45 million.
The Chargers simply weren’t going to sacrifice those types of assets and money for guys who represented notable risks. Hence, playing it safe with Mike Williams and leaning into his pre-built rapport with Justin Herbert.
Still, the lack of moves at wideout doesn’t mean there weren’t much bigger conversations. That’s a lesson made clear when Hortiz revealed they indeed attempted to prevent one of their star free agents from leaving.
