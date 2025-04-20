Chargers could be potential surprise trade-up candidate with NFC team in top 10
What's one thing that would shock every Los Angeles Chargers fan on draft night?
Trading up into the top ten might just be that, as there haven't been many reports about them doing so. Seeing as they have 10 picks in this draft, they're loaded with options if they wanted to move up.
However, there's two questions that need to be answered with this. The first, who would be deemed as a potential trade partner for the Chargers? Field Yates of ESPN listed teams that could look to trade down this year, naming the New Orleans Saints as a potential candidate. The Saints desperately need a quarterback, especially after the news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury. If they're not enamored with this class, or don't see the option they want at pick No. 9, Yates could see the Saints trading back.
"They have a ton of needs on their aging roster, but they can likely address those issues outside the top 10. The Saints are searching for help at offensive line, cornerback, edge rusher and wide receiver, any of which could be found between pick Nos. 13 and 22. While New Orleans' free agency moves do not suggest a methodical rebuild, the team knows from experience that one draft class can change its entire outlook."
The Saints moving back 13 spots to No. 22, where the Chargers pick, would take serious capital. The second question that would need to be answered in this scenario is, who would Los Angeles be trading up for? Is there a prospect they're willing to surrender multiple current and future draft picks for?
It's possible, as they've been linked to tight end prospects, such as Tyler Warren. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is also an intriguing option if he slips to the end of the top 10. The Chicago Bears at pick No. 10 would be a threat to take a top-tier offensive weapon, so the Chargers trading up one pick ahead of them would make sense if they're desperate to land one.
However, it doesn't seem that the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh would make such a drastic move, especially on draft night.
