Chargers surprisingly predicted to end elite WRs fall in 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers can go several different directions in the 2025 NFL draft.
They could look to add another wide receiver to help Justin Herbert and the aerial attack. They could also go for a pass-rusher or defensive tackle to strengthen their front seven.
Until we see how the 21 picks before them unfold, it's anyone's guess who the Chargers will end up with. That said, Newsweek's Gavino Borquez sees them landing an absolute stud.
Borquez predicted the landing spot for all 18 players who are attending the draft and has Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan going to L.A. at No. 22. He admits this is a fall for McMillan, who is viewed as a potential top-10 talent.
"McMillan has been projected as high as the top 10. However, I think he slips due to his lack of speed and separation skills. This would be a steal for the Chargers, who need to get Justin Herbert reliable pass-catchers required to succeed." — Borquez, Newsweek
McMillan has been picked apart since the NFL Combine, with scouts and analysts questioning his separation and study habits. Despite these concerns, McMillan was a force for the Wildcats, and it's hard to see the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder being a bust.
That's why it would be so surprising to see him slide into the 20s, but the Chargers would be perfectly fine with it.
