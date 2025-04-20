Chargers linked to Steelers in NFL draft through RB Najee Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers caused a small bit of chaos in the AFC during free agency when signing running back Najee Harris away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Harris, who hasn’t had the nicest things to say about the Steelers since signing with the Chargers, now slots into that Jim Harbaugh-like bruising running back role.
The move has the Steelers scrambling a little bit ahead of the NFL draft too, it seems, with Matt Miller of ESPN writing the following:
"The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a ton of work on this talented running back group, according to scouting sources. Pittsburgh lost starter Najee Harris in free agency and returns Jaylen Warren, but the expectation around the league is the team will draft a running back. Pittsburgh doesn't have a second-round pick after trading it for wide receiver DK Metcalf, so this could be a Round 3 or Round 4 target."
It’s always interesting to see ripple effects like this as the NFL draft approaches, especially when it’s the Chargers impacting a direct AFC rival.
This is also just an overall Chargers-related note because, funnily enough, the arrival of Harris doesn’t rule out a running back for the Chargers early in the draft, either.
In fact, the Chargers could very much be a threat to swipe a running back the Steelers could want, perhaps as early as Round 2. An incredibly deep class could see Harbaugh and Co. grab TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson or Cam Skattebo pretty early in the process.
