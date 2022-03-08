Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Post-Combine Edition

The NFL Combine is now behind us and that means you can check off another box from the scouting circuit.

It also means that draft season is in full swing.

Considering the evaluations from the NFL Combine, here's a look at my Chargers' 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. In order to aim for accuracy in where each player is slotted to be selected, I used The Draft Network's mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 17: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need more than just one defensive lineman to lift the team's front seven that allowed the third-most rushing yards per game last season (138.9). But penciling in Georgia standout Jordan Davis to anchor the interior spot is a nice start. The hype on Davis was strong before the NFL Combine and it's only growing stronger with each day that passes by. To some point, it’s beginning to get overblown, but I still see Davis as one of the better fits for the Chargers at pick 17. Upon selecting Davis in this spot, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth were also available. I see Davis as the better fit over the other two as he offers support in a spot that remains a more pressing need.

Round 2, Pick 48: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers coach Brandon Staley specifically said at the NFL Combine that they'll be addressing the cornerback spot this offseason. Whether that's in the form of free agency or through the draft is to be seen, but adding Elam to kickoff Day 2 of the draft is a viable option. The Chargers have also been linked to having an interest in the top cornerbacks in free agency, featuring J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore. Nonetheless, you can never have enough cornerbacks on your roster and adding the length that Elam possesses, would be a dimension to the Chargers' cornerback group that the position currently lacks.

Round 3, Pick 79: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need speed at wide receiver and this pick provides that. Austin ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, marking the third-fastest at his position. Regardless of how things shake out with Mike Williams, the Chargers still need to be adding to their pass-catching core. Austin can play inside from the slot alignment as well as along the boundary. In an effort to stretch the field vertically and open things up a bit more, this selection has the potential to have ripple effects on what the Chargers' offense can do in totality.

Round 4, Pick 121: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Max Mitchell of Louisiana (73) with American defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers knocked it out of the park last year when they selected Rashawn Slater with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, finding an answer for the right tackle spot remains the team's next focus regarding the construction of their offensive line. At this point in the draft, immediate starters are in the rearview. By the fourth round, you're drafting for depth so ideally these positions have already been addressed in free agency. The selection of Mitchell brings the upside of eventually being able to step in as a starter but could serve as a swing tackle option relatively early in his career.

Round 5, Pick 159: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) jumps over Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner (21) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler was spectacular in 2021 but his usage isn’t sustainable if you want to ensure he can make it through a full season year over year. That workload isn’t ideal for just about any rusher in the NFL. Because of that, I have the Chargers adding White, a standout running back from Arizona State who can pack the punch when it comes to lowering his shoulder and running through defenders. The Chargers could use some beef in their running back room and this selection provides that wrinkle into their ground attack. It's probably far-fetched that the Chargers allocate a whole lot of resources to the position in free agency just based on what they’re already paying Ekeler, but ensuring they add depth will be crucial.

Round 6, Pick 193: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Jeffrey Gunter (94) fights his way thru a block by Buffalo Bulls offensive lineman Nicholas Fronczak (76) during the fourth quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

With the Chargers reportedly having intentions to re-sign Uchenna Nwosu and also expected to be in the mix for Von Miller, the edge position in this mock draft was not among the top priorities. Assuming they sure up the edge spot opposite of Joey Bosa in free agency, they likely won't pursue this position again until Day 3 of the draft. I have them adding Gunter from Coastal Carolina, who increasingly improved in each of his last three seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, logging 17 sacks across his final three years in the college ranks.

Round 6, Pick 214: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Dec 5, 2020; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs tight end Daniel Bellinger (88) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDSU defeated CSU 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Jared Cook departing via free agency, the tight end spot becomes an area to be addressed. I could see the Chargers adding a lower tier tight end in free agency and then pairing the position with a rookie in this range. Bellinger from San Diego State isn't the flashiest tight end but he's fundamentally sound in multiple areas of his game. From his efforts in the blocking game to being a sure-handed pass-catcher, Bellinger has the makeup to exceed his production in college as he breaks into the NFL.

Round 7, Pick 233: Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) defends against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers will trot out the pairing of Derwin James and Nasir Adderley on the back-end patrolling their two safety spots. The selection of O'Neal would primarily fill the role of depth while also contributing on special teams. While at Texas A&M, O'Neal showed the ability to match up against tight ends and running backs in addition to his efforts in run support. He recorded four interceptions across his final two seasons.

Round 7, Pick 252: Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrates after deflecting a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34.

The Chargers could lose Kyzir White in free agency which would provide a notable hole in the middle of their defense. As stated earlier, at this point in the draft, these prospects aren’t suited to hold a starting role – at least right away. Assuming the Chargers make a run to bring White back or add another player in free agency, I have them adding a linebacker in the final round. McClain is a prototypical sideline-to-sideline linebacker who was a tackling machine at Auburn. He collected 208 tackles across his final two seasons. However, it’s his coverage ability that causes hesitation in what he can do at the next level.

Round 7, Pick 253: Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers already added speed in this mock draft with the addition of Austin in round three. But with 11 total picks, the Chargers are able to double-dip. Adding Rambo here in the seventh round is a low-risk, high-reward selection. After being stashed on the depth chart during his time at Oklahoma, Rambo transferred to Miami and took full advantage of his opportunity. He flashed the big-play ability, capping off his senior campaign which featured over 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns.

Round 7, Pick 255: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Jermaine Waller (2) celebrates after an interception against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the decision to double up at wide receiver by selecting Rambo, the same case can be made for the cornerback position. There are never enough cornerbacks to go around the league, especially playing in the AFC West having to cover the likes of Tyreek Hill and others. Waller took big strides during his senior season at Virginia Tech, finishing the year with four interceptions and five pass breakups.

