5 Standouts From the NFL Combine Who Can Fill Needs for the Chargers

These five players separated themselves at the NFL Combine and would fill a draft need for the Chargers.

The NFL Combine is complete and you can now check off another box from the draft evaluation circuit.

Over the course of the week, prospects went through an abundance of on-field drills, assessed for medical exams and met with teams. Just like any showcase event, there are those who rise above the rest and others who just can't find a way to separate themselves.

Here are five standouts from the NFL Combine who fill draft needs for the Chargers:

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Olave has been highly considered for how smooth and easy he plays the game. It was no different when he endured the testing portion at the NFL Combine. During pass-catching drills, Olave caught nearly everything in sight, deep and short. He ran a 40-yard dash at 4.39 seconds to coincide with his 32-inch vertical and 10-4 broad jump. If the Chargers choose to use free agency to pour resources into the defensive side of the ball and opt to go wide receiver in round one of the draft, Olave is an option to elevate the weapons around quarterback Justin Herbert.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davis stole the show at the NFL Combine on Saturday. At 6'6" and 341 pounds, he ran a stunning 4.78 40-yard dash. Davis is a mammoth defender who consistently blew up blocks during his time at Georgia, busting into the backfield. He looked to have dropped some weight from the threshold he played at during the season, so that will be something coaches and scouts take into consideration. Can he stay at the 340 mark or is he bound to go up in pounds? Nonetheless, Davis' potential has yet to be fully unlocked. He's still developing a true arsenal of moves from a pass rush standpoint but would presumably step in Day 1 and lift the Chargers' defensive tackle position in stopping the run with a gigantic anchor locking down the middle spot.

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (DB26) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

McDuffie is a first round cornerback prospect who shared this week that among the teams he met with at the combine, the Chargers were one of them. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and looked smooth backpedaling in the change of direction drills. McDuffie didn’t allow a touchdown the last two seasons at Washington. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said last week in Indianapolis, they’re going to pursue cornerbacks. If that's in the form of the NFL Draft, McDuffie is in play to presumably join Asante Samuel and Michael Davis.

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant (DB06) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant was the Jim Thrope Award winner in 2021 – given to the nation's top defensive back. At the combine, he didn’t blaze past the rest of the cornerback group, recording a 4.54 40-yard dash. But given his frame at 6'1" with long legs, it's an acceptable time. Some teams could perhaps get too tied up in how he fared in straight-line speed but everything considered, posting 17 reps on the bench press and showing adequate fluidity in the change of direction drills, Bryant could be a Chargers' target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Bryant surrendered a 44% catch rate while logging three interceptions and eleven pass breakups this past season.

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive back Tariq Woolen of UTSA (20) talks with the media after American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Woolen has helped himself as much as anyone throughout the draft process. He turned some heads at the Reese's Senior Bowl in early February and the NFL Combine was no different. The UTSA product was the second-fastest player at the event, clocking in with a 40-yard dash time of 4.26 seconds – tying the fourth-fastest in combine history. With the Chargers playing the Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos six times a year and having to matchup against the wide receiver talent their division rivals possess, adding a speedster at cornerback is a viable option.

