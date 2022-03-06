Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: Risers and Fallers From Day 3

Here's a look at which NFL Draft prospects helped themselves the most on Day 3 of the NFL Combine.

The third day of on-field drills at the NFL Combine was in full swing. Defensive lineman and linebackers went through a variety of drills for NFL teams to assess.

From the 40-yard dash to the 10-yard split, future NFL rookies were put to the test in an effort to provide teams with clarity on what each player is truly capable of.

With the Chargers team needs in mind, here’s a breakdown of the risers and fallers from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Risers

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davis, a mammoth defensive lineman who measured in at 6'6" and 341 pounds, was the talk of the NFL Combine on Saturday. Due to Davis' gigantic frame, many wondered how he would test in drills.

Ultimately, Davis answered the call. He ran a 40-yard dash that was originally clocked at 4.82 seconds before later being changed to an official timing of 4.78. That marked the eighth-fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive tackle since 1999. He also fared well in the change of directions drills, boosting his stock by showcasing the freakish mobility he possesses.

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (DL24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt is another defensive tackle from Georgia that very well could sneak into the back of round one. In a trade-back scenario – if that's a route the Chargers contemplate pursuing – Wyatt would be a candidate to target.

Wyatt recorded an unofficial 40-yard dash of 4.80 seconds but was later calculated with an official timing of 4.77. He also delivered the second-fasted 10-yard split among the interior defensive lineman. With the easy mobility in which he operates with, Wyatt helped himself considerably this weekend in Indianapolis.

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo (DL36) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ojabo is known for his speed flying off the edge around offensive tackles, and he verified that on Saturday. He ran an unofficial 40-yard dash of 4.60 seconds which was later corrected to an official timing of 4.55. Ojabo also thrived in the change of direction drills, showcasing the fluidity he plays with.

There's a lot of optimism around the Michigan standout due to the fact that he still hasn’t played a whole lot of football in his career. He got a late start in playing the sport, leading to the belief that there's a lot of room for growth the more reps he gains in the years to come. Ojabo said Friday at the NFL Combine that he's met with the Chargers this week.

Fallers

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis (DL33) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Karlaftis is regarded as a mid first round pick. His play strength is quite noteworthy in his pursuit to move blockers. But the part of his game that's caused minor concerns are due to the fact that he didn’t show much burst and bend off the edge during his time at Purdue. He’s relatively stiff to get going out of his stance.

While Karlaftis participated in the change of direction drills, he didn’t partake in the 40-yard dash. Speed was arguably Karlaftis' biggest question mark entering the NFL Combine and he sat out instead of answering any doubts.

