How the NFL's New $208.2 Million Salary Cap for the 2022 Season Impacts the Chargers

How do the Chargers stack up following the NFL's announcement of a new salary cap in 2022?

NFL free agency is around the corner and the league has set its new salary cap for the 2022 season at $208.2 million, according to multiple reports.

The boost in cap space for this upcoming season marks a $25.7 million uptick in comparison to last year's figure of $182.5 million, which dropped due to the league's loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to last season, the NFL salary cap had seen an increase by roughly $10-$12 million per year. With the league's revenue now back on track, teams are positioned to have more flexibility in their roster-building methods as well as players being destined for larger contracts.

Apr 22, 2019; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at a press conference prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL salary cap expert and founder of Over The Cap, Jason Fitzgerald, released his updated calculations for each team following the league's raise in cap space.

Here's what Over The Cap has the Chargers calculated with as free agency inches closer:

Cap space: $56,316,690

$48,922,626 Active cap spending: $159,196,700

$159,196,700 Dead money: $314,722

In totality, the Chargers sit with $56.3 million, marking the second-most cap space in the NFL.

However, it's also worth noting that a decision on whether or not to franchise tag wide receiver Mike Williams will be coming shortly from the Chargers. The deadline to tag players is Tuesday, March 8 by 4 p.m. ET.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and inside linebacker Micah Kiser (43) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The franchise tag numbers have also been distributed to teams. If the Chargers opt to go down that road with Williams, he would be on the books for $18.419 million in 2022.

Therefore, when factoring in where the Chargers sit in cap space, combined with the finances tied to a possible franchise tag of Williams, the team would hold $37.9 million if they do in fact opt to use the franchise tag.

This season marks the first time in league history that the NFL salary cap will exceed $200 million. Plus, it's only expected to go up in the upcoming years due to the NFL's mega television deals that are on the cusp of kicking into gear.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.