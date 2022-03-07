Report: Chargers Could be 'in the mix' For J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore

The Chargers have been linked to some of the top cornerbacks on the free agent market, including J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said last week at the NFL Combine during his media availability that they will be taking a look at cornerbacks.

"We really view the star, the nickel – we view that as a starter," Staley said in Indianapolis. "I mean, five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin. You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

Last season, the Chargers ran out the likes of Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis and Chris Harris Jr. across the three cornerback positions. But with Harris being a pending free agent and the injuries that surfaced last season, the Chargers have intentions to dip their toes into the market of adding to their cornerback group.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are a team to keep an eye on in the cornerback market. Garafolo also noted that the Chargers could be in the mix for J.C. Jackson or Stephon Gilmore.

Jackson is the top cornerback on the market, who likely will demand top dollar at the position. He recorded eight interceptions in 2021 and nine in the season prior. In Jackson's first four seasons in the NFL, he's collected 25 total interceptions including 17 in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Gilmore is just two seasons removed from his 2019 campaign in which he took home the hardware for Defensive Player of the Year. Last year was his first season in Carolina where he played in nine games with the Panthers, collecting two interceptions. Gilmore has been named a Pro Bowler five times in his career and was selected as a First-Team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.

