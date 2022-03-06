5 High-Profile Free Agents the Chargers Should Consider Signing
The foundation is set for the Los Angeles Chargers. A solid core featuring quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa, will continually put the Chargers in position to compete for the playoffs.
Still, this core came up short in 2021. Therefore, with a few minor tweaks, the Chargers could find themselves being playoff-bound next season. Here are five high-profile free agents the Chargers should consider signing.
WR Mike Williams
Playing on the fifth-year option, Williams took his game up a notch this past season. He set career highs in receptions (76) and yards (1,146), while scoring nine touchdowns. While Williams declined a bit through the second half of the season, his Week 18 performance was a friendly reminder of how lethal he is truly capable of being. With Herbert's ability to throw the deep ball, combined with Williams's athletic frame that allows him to catch nearly anything in sight, re-signing Williams should be a priority for both sides. If the Chargers can't come to grips on a new contract with Williams, they are reportedly expected to franchise tag him.
CB Stephon Gilmore
The lockdown cover corner will be 32 next season. While there are concerns about his durability and a possible decline, Gilmore still showed he could play at an elite level with the Carolina Panthers this past season. Alongside a healthy Asante Samuel and Michael Davis, Gilmore would help stabilize the postion, offering a veteran presence in the Chargers' cornerback room. In just nine games this past season, Gilmore posted 16 tackles while recording two interceptions.
DT D.J. Jones
The Chargers surrendered just under 140 rushing yards per game, marking the third-most in the NFL. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones was a crucial cog in the 49ers' defensive line, where he helped stuff running lanes to hold opponents to an average under 100 rushing yards per game in San Francisco. With run defense being a major part in what held the Chargers back last season, adding a prominent run stopper to anchor the middle of their defense line is an area they must address. According to Pro Football Network, Jones is expected to receive a contract in the ballpark of a three-year, $24 million deal.
TE Mike Gesicki
It always felt that Gesicki was close to a breakout campaign but lacked upside due to subpar quarterback play. Now hitting the market at age 26, pairing Gesicki with Herbert could allow the talented pass-catcher to truly display his talents. Gesicki played in all 17 games in 2021, putting up career highs in catches (73) and yards (780). With Jared Cook hitting the free agent market and Donald Parham still an unknown commodity in regards to a starting role, signing Gesicki would uplift the Chargers' tight end postion.
OLB Von Miller
Pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu is a pending free agent, meaning there could be a vacancy opposite of Joey Bosa off the edge. Super Bowl Champion Von Miller could be the answer for the Chargers. Miller, who spent time with Brandon Staley in Denver, is a suitable target given their history working with one another. Last season, Miller posted 9.5 sacks in 15 regular-season games while also being a force for the Rams' Super Bowl run, collecting four sacks in the playoffs. This elite pass-rushing duo would help ease some pressure off the secondary.
