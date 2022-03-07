Skip to main content
Von Miller
Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams

Report: Chargers Expected to be Among the Teams Showing Interest in Free Agent OLB Von Miller

The Chargers are reportedly expected to show interest in free agent pass rusher Von Miller when free agency kicks off.

Von Miller capped off the final season of his six-year, $114 million contract by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Rams after being dealt just ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Miller, 32, is now set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his 10-year career. And in doing so, Miller is expected to have a sizeable market for his services. 

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Chargers are among the teams expected to make a run at signing Miller in free agency.

In addition to the Chargers, Wilson's report states that the Rams, Packers and Broncos also plan to be players in the sweepstakes for the eight-time Pro Bowler. 

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) forces a fumble by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

"While there’s strong mutual interest between Miller and the Rams, sources emphasized that he’ll also explore the market once free agency begins," Wilson reported. "Per sources, among the several NFL teams holding an interest in Miller are the Los Angeles Chargers."

Wilson also suggests that Miller could make up to $20 million annually, but adds that a lower-end deal coming in around the $16-$18 million range is viable.

Miller is coming off a season in which he recorded 50 tackles, 19 TFLs, 9.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Throughout the Rams' playoff run, Miller kicked things into a different gear, collecting four sacks and one forced fumble.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Miller took to Instagram, posting a picture that insinuated he does have a desire to return to the Rams.

However, it's worth noting that the Rams currently sit $20 million over the salary cap. They also have defensive tackle Aaron Donald who could require a new contract in order to return for the 2022 season as he's contemplated retirement. Not to mention that quarterback Matthew Stafford is entering a contract year so a new deal could be coming his way this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Chargers possess $56.3 million in cap space, so if Miller's final decision comes down to finances, the Chargers are sitting nicely to one-up their crosstown rival.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
