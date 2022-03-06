Skip to main content
Player(s)
Uchenna Nwosu
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Report: Chargers Have Intentions to Re-Sign Uchenna Nwosu, Four Other Teams Also Interested

Pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu will be a free agent at the start of the new league year, but there’s a chance he remains with the Chargers.

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is set to hit free agency for the first time in his young career. While ultimately he could explore other teams, there is a belief that him returning to the Chargers is in play.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there is mutual interest between Nwosu and the Chargers to get a new deal completed to keep him in Los Angeles.

“The Chargers definitely want him back,” a league source told Wilson. “And Uchenna would like to stay as long as the money is right.”

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is brought down by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nwosu set career highs in tackles (40), TFLs (8), sacks (5), forced fumbles (2) and pass breakups (4) in 2021. And as a result, the Chargers aren’t the only team expected to make a run at Nwosu when free agency begins next week.

PFN's report also states that while Nwosu remaining with the Chargers is a viable outcome this offseason, he is expected to have a steady market with several other teams also expected to show interest – including the Colts, Packers, Bills and Jets.

The source tells Wilson that Nwosu is looking for a contract in the $10-$13 million range annually. Spotrac.com has given Nwosu a market value of five years and $60.5 million, so his new payday could resemble numbers close to this figure.

Read More

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) celebrates after the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nwosu, 25, has shown steady growth year over year since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Born and raised in Southern California, the USC product could perhaps be more inclined to sign a contract with the Chargers in an effort to remain playing in his home market.

Nwosu graded out last season as Pro Football Focus' No. 58 edge rusher among 107 players. In four seasons, he's missed just three games.

​​"I think he really fits us," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Nwosu in January. "And I felt like he was able to express his full talents in our system. Hopefully, we'll be able to continue to work with him."

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

Uchenna NwosuLos Angeles Chargers

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is hits while throwing the ball by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Have Intentions to Re-Sign Uchenna Nwosu, Four Other Teams Also Interested

By Nicholas Cothrel40 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: Risers and Fallers From Day 3

By Nicholas Cothrel17 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) in the first half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers and Derwin James Haven’t Started Negotiations on Contract Extension Despite Mutual Interest

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers Met With Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner at NFL Combine

By Nicholas Cothrel23 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie (DB26) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Washington CB Trent McDuffie Says Chargers Believe He Could be a 'Good Fit' in Los Angeles

By Nicholas CothrelMar 5, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa State running back Breece Hall (RB17) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Combine: Risers and Fallers From Day 2

By Nicholas CothrelMar 4, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Are Prepared to Franchise Tag Mike Williams if They Can't Get Extension Done

By Nicholas CothrelMar 4, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (WO05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

3 Draft Prospects to be on the Chargers Radar if Mike Williams Departs

By Nicholas CothrelMar 4, 2022