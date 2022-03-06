Report: Chargers Have Intentions to Re-Sign Uchenna Nwosu, Four Other Teams Also Interested
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is set to hit free agency for the first time in his young career. While ultimately he could explore other teams, there is a belief that him returning to the Chargers is in play.
According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there is mutual interest between Nwosu and the Chargers to get a new deal completed to keep him in Los Angeles.
“The Chargers definitely want him back,” a league source told Wilson. “And Uchenna would like to stay as long as the money is right.”
Nwosu set career highs in tackles (40), TFLs (8), sacks (5), forced fumbles (2) and pass breakups (4) in 2021. And as a result, the Chargers aren’t the only team expected to make a run at Nwosu when free agency begins next week.
PFN's report also states that while Nwosu remaining with the Chargers is a viable outcome this offseason, he is expected to have a steady market with several other teams also expected to show interest – including the Colts, Packers, Bills and Jets.
The source tells Wilson that Nwosu is looking for a contract in the $10-$13 million range annually. Spotrac.com has given Nwosu a market value of five years and $60.5 million, so his new payday could resemble numbers close to this figure.
Nwosu, 25, has shown steady growth year over year since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Born and raised in Southern California, the USC product could perhaps be more inclined to sign a contract with the Chargers in an effort to remain playing in his home market.
Nwosu graded out last season as Pro Football Focus' No. 58 edge rusher among 107 players. In four seasons, he's missed just three games.
"I think he really fits us," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Nwosu in January. "And I felt like he was able to express his full talents in our system. Hopefully, we'll be able to continue to work with him."
