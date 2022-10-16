Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Game Prediction

The Chargers and Broncos will square off in Week 6 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is doubtful, making it likely he'll miss his fifth consecutive game. Right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) is questionable as he battles a sprained MCL, but is expected to play.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have nine players who received a game designation, ruling out linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip). Among the players considered questionable include linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh) and tackle Billy Turner (knee).

Game Prediction

The Chargers enter this game one week removed from putting together their most complete performance on offense. Last Sunday in Cleveland, they jumpstarted the run game, rushing for 238 yards led by Austin Ekeler, who's now scored five touchdowns across his last two contests.

The Chargers defense, however, has been hit-and-miss. While they've delivered timely takeaways the first five weeks, their run defense has been susceptible in allowing big-play runs. Opponents are averaging 130 rushing yards per game against the Chargers' new-look defense.

As for the Broncos, they've gotten off to a rough start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. The offense has struggled dramatically, specifically near the end zone, as they carry the worst red zone efficiency in the NFL.

After the Broncos played last week on Thursday Night Football, giving them 11 days to prepare for this week's game, Wilson has had a lot of time to hear the criticism of his recent play. If there was ever a game in which Wilson has extra motivation to come out and play well, it's this one. The public perception is unequivocally down on Wilson as he'll have yet another opportunity during a primetime slate to answer the call.

In a game I think the Chargers ultimately hold the lead for the greater part of four quarters, I have them winning by a touchdown to improve to a 4-2 record.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 20

2022 game prediction record: 5-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

