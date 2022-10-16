Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Game Prediction

Which team holds the edge? We give our prediction ahead of the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 matchup.

The Chargers and Broncos will square off in Week 6 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is doubtful, making it likely he'll miss his fifth consecutive game. Right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) is questionable as he battles a sprained MCL, but is expected to play.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have nine players who received a game designation, ruling out linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip). Among the players considered questionable include linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh) and tackle Billy Turner (knee).

Game Prediction

The Chargers enter this game one week removed from putting together their most complete performance on offense. Last Sunday in Cleveland, they jumpstarted the run game, rushing for 238 yards led by Austin Ekeler, who's now scored five touchdowns across his last two contests.

The Chargers defense, however, has been hit-and-miss. While they've delivered timely takeaways the first five weeks, their run defense has been susceptible in allowing big-play runs. Opponents are averaging 130 rushing yards per game against the Chargers' new-look defense.

As for the Broncos, they've gotten off to a rough start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. The offense has struggled dramatically, specifically near the end zone, as they carry the worst red zone efficiency in the NFL.

After the Broncos played last week on Thursday Night Football, giving them 11 days to prepare for this week's game, Wilson has had a lot of time to hear the criticism of his recent play. If there was ever a game in which Wilson has extra motivation to come out and play well, it's this one. The public perception is unequivocally down on Wilson as he'll have yet another opportunity during a primetime slate to answer the call.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a tackle of Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Channeling Healthy Competition Between Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Saturday

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the first half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Matchup

In a game I think the Chargers ultimately hold the lead for the greater part of four quarters, I have them winning by a touchdown to improve to a 4-2 record.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 20

2022 game prediction record: 5-0

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a tackle of Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Channeling Healthy Competition Between Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Saturday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass in the first half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Matchup

By Charger Report Staff
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) celebrates as the team stops the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers CB Bryce Callahan Looks to Continue Building Off Hot Start to 2022 Season

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Friday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a catch between Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) and safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Looking for CB J.C. Jackson to Get Into His 'Comfort Zone'

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) and tackle Foster Sarell (73) participate in blocking drills during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Mailbag: Expectations for Jamaree Salyer, Chris Rumph's Role and Keenan Allen's Status

By Nicholas Cothrel