Chargers at Colts Week 16 Inactives
Which players in the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup are inactive?
The final injury report for the Chargers featured just one player who received a game designation. Cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) was deemed out. Meanwhile, safety Derwin James (quad) will return to action after missing two consecutive games.
On the Colts' injury front, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) were ruled out.
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Colts have released which players will be inactive for the Week 16 matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- RB Sony Michel
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- T Storm Norton
- WR Michael Bandy
Colts inactives
- QB Matt Ryan
- CB Kenny Moore II
- LB Cameron McGrone
- OL Wesley French
- TE Kylen Granson
- DL Chris Williams
