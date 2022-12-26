Chargers at Colts Week 16 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup are inactive?

The final injury report for the Chargers featured just one player who received a game designation. Cornerback Kemon Hall (hamstring) was deemed out. Meanwhile, safety Derwin James (quad) will return to action after missing two consecutive games.

On the Colts' injury front, cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) were ruled out.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Colts have released which players will be inactive for the Week 16 matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

RB Sony Michel

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

T Storm Norton

WR Michael Bandy

Colts inactives

QB Matt Ryan

CB Kenny Moore II

LB Cameron McGrone

OL Wesley French

TE Kylen Granson

DL Chris Williams

