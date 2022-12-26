Pregame Report: Chargers at Colts Week 16

The Chargers will take on the Colts in Week 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Chargers (8-6) and Colts (4-9-1) will face off in Week 16. Here's a look at this week's pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Colts.

Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Lucas Oil Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: CB Kemon Hall

Colts:

OUT: TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Chargers -3.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-200), Colts (+165)

: Chargers (-200), Colts (+165) Over/under: 45.5 points

Things to watch

The return of Derwin James: The Chargers have played the last two games without their All-Pro safety Derwin James, and despite missing his efforts on the backend of the defense, they've picked up two consecutive victories. James, who's battled a quad injury, was logged on the injury report as a full participant on Friday and Saturday. As the defense has played their best two-game stretch without him, his versatility coming into play should only enhance their ability against the Colts. James was selected to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl as a starter for the AFC.

The Chargers have played the last two games without their All-Pro safety Derwin James, and despite missing his efforts on the backend of the defense, they've picked up two consecutive victories. James, who's battled a quad injury, was logged on the injury report as a full participant on Friday and Saturday. As the defense has played their best two-game stretch without him, his versatility coming into play should only enhance their ability against the Colts. James was selected to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl as a starter for the AFC. Facing QB Nick Foles: The Colts, who've trotted out Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, will turn the page to their third-signal caller of the season. Nick Foles, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback as a member of the Eagles, will make his first start this year for the Colts. He's started just one game the last two seasons, coming in 2021 with the Bears where he logged one start. The Chargers won't have any current game film to prepare for, which could create a difficult task.

The Colts, who've trotted out Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, will turn the page to their third-signal caller of the season. Nick Foles, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback as a member of the Eagles, will make his first start this year for the Colts. He's started just one game the last two seasons, coming in 2021 with the Bears where he logged one start. The Chargers won't have any current game film to prepare for, which could create a difficult task. Playoff clinch on the horizon: The Chargers can secure a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Colts on Monday night. A win would put them at 9-6 and would guarantee a Wild Card berth. The Chargers can improve their seeding by presumably stacking wins the rest of the way. They have the easiest remaining schedule with the Colts, Rams and Broncos rounding out the final stretch.

