Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Inactives

INGLEWOOD – This week's final injury report ruled center Corey Linsley, cornerback J.C. Jackson and tight end Donald Parham as doubtful for the Week 3 game. Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen and right tackle Trey Pipkins were considered questionable.

As for the Jaguars, they had just one player on the injury report all week, calling cornerback Shaquill Griffin questionable for the contest.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Jaguars have released which players will be inactive for Week 3.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

WR Keenan Allen

CB J.C. Jackson

RB Isaiah Spiller

C Corey Linsley

TE Donald Parham Jr.

DL Christian Covington

Herbert is active, as are backups Chase Daniel and Easton Stick.

Jaguars inactives

WR Kendric Pryor

RB Snoop Conner

CB Shaquill Griffin 27

Tyree Gillespie

OLB De'Shaan Dixon

