Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Inactives

Which players in the Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 game are inactive?

INGLEWOOD – This week's final injury report ruled center Corey Linsley, cornerback J.C. Jackson and tight end Donald Parham as doubtful for the Week 3 game.  Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen and right tackle Trey Pipkins were considered questionable.

As for the Jaguars, they had just one player on the injury report all week, calling cornerback Shaquill Griffin questionable for the contest.

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Jaguars have released which players will be inactive for Week 3.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

  • WR Keenan Allen
  • CB J.C. Jackson
  • RB Isaiah Spiller
  • C Corey Linsley
  • TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • DL Christian Covington
Herbert is active, as are backups Chase Daniel and Easton Stick.

Jaguars inactives

  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • RB Snoop Conner
  • CB Shaquill Griffin 27
  • Tyree Gillespie
  • OLB De'Shaan Dixon

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

