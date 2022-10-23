Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates from the press box in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV

NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Joshua Palmer, K Dustin Hopkins, S JT Woods, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Christian Covington

QB Easton Stick, WR Joshua Palmer, K Dustin Hopkins, S JT Woods, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Christian Covington Seahawks: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, CB Sidney Jones, S Teez Tabor, RG Gabe Jackson

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.