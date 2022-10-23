Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers and Seahawks will meet Sunday for their Week 7 showdown. As the Chargers are looking to keep their winning streak alive, hopeful to pickup their fourth consecutive victory, the Seahawks are searching for their third win in four weeks.

Here's a look at the Week 7 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Seahawks.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

Out: K Dustin Hopkins, RB Joshua Kelley, WR Joshua Palmer, TE Donald Parham Jr.

Questionable: WR Keenan Allen, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Seahawks:

OUT: CB Isaiah Dunn

DOUBTFUL: CB Artie Burns, WR Penny Hart, G Gabe Jackson

QUESTIONABLE: CB Sidney Jones IV, WR Tyler Lockett

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Chargers -6.5 Moneyline : Chargers -225, Seahawks +188

: Chargers -225, Seahawks +188 Over/under: 50.5 points

Things to watch

Chargers run-game: The Chargers enter this game with a great opportunity to lean on the rushing attack. The Seahawks rank 31st against the run, allowing an average of 166 rushing yards per game. As the Chargers will operate with a short-handed group of pass-catchers, Austin Ekeler and the rest of the backfield could be in store for a big day on the ground.

The Chargers enter this game with a great opportunity to lean on the rushing attack. The Seahawks rank 31st against the run, allowing an average of 166 rushing yards per game. As the Chargers will operate with a short-handed group of pass-catchers, Austin Ekeler and the rest of the backfield could be in store for a big day on the ground. Keenan Allen's possible return: Allen hasn't played in a game since the first quarter of the season opener due to a hamstring injury. This week against the Seahawks, Allen is considered questionable and is a game-time decision. He will test his hamstring during pregame warmups before determining whether or not he's capable of playing.

Allen hasn't played in a game since the first quarter of the season opener due to a hamstring injury. This week against the Seahawks, Allen is considered questionable and is a game-time decision. He will test his hamstring during pregame warmups before determining whether or not he's capable of playing. J.C. Jackson's response: Just six days ago, Jackson was pulled in the second half of the Chargers' Week 6 game after allowing two catches for 86 yards and one touchdown through the first two quarters. Despite his recent benching, Jackson is scheduled to start against the Seahawks, matching up across from the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Jackson admitted this week that his inconsistency the last few weeks have taken a toll mentally, but that he and the coaching staff remain optimistic that they can get things turned around.

