Chargers' Win Streak Ends in 37-23 Loss to Seahawks

The Chargers dropped their Week 7 game to the Seahawks by the score of 37-23.

INGLEWOOD – For the third consecutive week, the Chargers started the game trailing by double digits in the first quarter. After rallying back the previous two games, coming away with victories over the Browns and Broncos to mount a three-game winning streak, the Seahawks' 17-0 lead was to much for the Chargers to overcome as they dropped the Week 7 contest by the final score of 37-23 Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

"You're not going to win many games going down 17-0," running back Austin Ekeler said after the team's loss.

At one point the Chargers showed optimism that they could climb back into the game, responding by putting together 14 unanswered points to pull within a field goal. However, that was as close as the Chargers would get as Seattle's balanced offensive approach and pair of takeaways would send them to victory in convincing fashion.

“It’s really hard to get momentum when you start the game like that. We were able to fight our way back and get back into the game, but there’s a lot of energy that goes with that," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's third loss of the season. "Then, we just didn’t play a clean enough second half in any phase to create any momentum and to get the lead back. Just didn’t play well enough today in any phase.”

The Chargers defense was gashed by the run, allowing 214 yards, the most they've given up in a single game this season. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker totaled 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns, backed by his 74-yard score midway through the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

The Chargers also did themselves no favors when they turned over the ball on consecutive possessions in the first half. Justin Herbert was intercepted by safety Ryan Neal, followed by a strip-sack on the ensuing drive in which Seattle came away with the loose ball.

Penalties were another common theme that followed the Chargers into this week. After committing nine penalties last week, they had another seven against the Seahawks.

"I thought that the penalties were the story of the first three drives," Staley said. "Then, you give up a third-and-12 fade for a touchdown. Then, we settled in. I thought that we hung tough. We just have to play a lot cleaner football. There’s not an excuse from me. I have to do a better job coaching this group and bringing it together.”

As the defense allowed seven of Seattle's trips down the field to end in points, the Chargers offense wasn't nearly as efficient as it needed to be to remain in stride with their opposition.

The Seahawks entered the game as the 31st ranked team against the run, but the Chargers couldn’t muster up much of anything on the ground. On 15 attempts, the Chargers rushing attack collected a mere 53 yards and one touchdown.

Ekeler, who accounted for 31 yards on the ground and the lone rushing score, said after they continually stalled to run the ball, the offense turned into a predictable unit.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown catch during the first half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Inactives

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7

"We struggled running the ball and I think that really hurt us," Ekeler said. "It made us pretty predictable in the 2nd-and-long and 3rd-and-long scenarios where it's an obvious passing down. I think us being one dimensional really had a domino effect down the road, ending up hurting us."

Ekeler led the team in rushing and receiving yards, combining for 127 yards in total. The Chargers got back wide receiver Keenan Allen, who hadn't played since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but he appeared to be more of a decoy than anything. Allen finished the game with two grabs for 11 yards. Due to his snap count restrictions, playing in his first game in six weeks, Allen didn’t play a snap in the second half.

 "I was good. Pitch count," Allen said on what held him out of the final two quarters. "Just easing back into things."

After winning in back-to-back road games, followed by a Monday night overtime victory over a division rival, the Chargers find themselves in the losing column for the first time this month.

"No one is pointing fingers. We still believe in everything," safety Derwin James said. "Everything we want is still in front of us. If the playoffs started today, we'd be in the playoffs. So we just got to keep getting better every week and improving."

Injuries

  • Cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter. Jackson was carted off the field after the medical team placed an air cast on his right leg. After the game, Staley called Jackson's injury a "significant" one, indicating he'll miss extended time in the week's ahead.
  • Outside linebacker Chris Rumph suffered a hip and knee injury while playing on special teams. Staley said his injury is not a severe one.
  • Wide receiver Mike Williams had a defender awkwardly land on him in the fourth quarter, causing him to leave the game with an ankle injury. Staley said it's unclear now severe Williams' injury is.

Looking ahead

  • The Chargers will enter their bye week with a 4-3 record. Their next game, in Week 9, they'll face the Falcons in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Other Notes

  • Quarterback Justin Herbert became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 80 career touchdown passes within the first 40 games of a career. He joins Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino and Peyton Manning as the only others to reach that mark.
  • Nose tackle Jamal Williams was enshrined into the Chargers' Hall of Fame during halftime.

