Chargers News: LA Center Explains Greg Roman's Fresh Offensive Approach
The Los Angeles Chargers have rushed for less than 100 yards per game over the course of the last two seasons. They have not ranked top-10 in the NFL in rushing since LaDainian Tomlinson roamed the field back when the team played in San Diego. Expect both of those figures to change in the Chargers' new offensive regime.
The Chargers have long been a pass-first team, going back to their days in the AFL when they had one of the highest-scoring offenses under then head coach and offensive innovator Sid Gillman. Even in an era remembered for run-first offenses and approaches to the game, the Bolts were chucking it down the field to Lance 'Bambi' Alworth, who had a career average of 18.9 yards per catch.
This only continued as the Don Coryell took over the team in the late 1970s. Under the 'Air Coryell' offense featuring quarterback Dan Fouts and pass-catchers Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow, the Chargers led the NFL in passing yards a record six consecutive seasons. Even during the Tomlinson days, the Chargers still had Phillip Rivers or Drew Brees at quarterback and Tomlinson was known as one of the best pass-catching rushers coming out of the backfield.
Despite this long history, there is no Greg Roman-led offense that doesn't feature a strong rushing game. In fact, his run offenses have long ranked top-five in the NFL. New Chargers center Bradley Bozeman, who played in Roman's with the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-2021, offered more insight on Roman's offensive approach.
“He’s definitely not afraid to run it,” Bozeman said Monday, via The Athletic's Daniel Popper. “Third-and-12, if he feels like he can get the first down, he’s going to run it. He’s going to do what he needs to do. He’s going to be balanced at the same time, but … OK, (a run) is not successful this time, it’s not the next, but three, four, five times in a row, it’s gonna hit.”
Expect a contrast to the typical Chargers offense under Roman. With the additions of Bozeman, rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the Chargers have invested in their run game. While the right arm of Justin Herbert has carried this offense since he was drafted in 2020, the Bolts will almost certainly take a more balanced approach that prioritizes the run game as well as the pass game.
