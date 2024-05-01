Chargers' First Round Draft Pick Says Jim Harbaugh's Call Gave Him 'Instant Butterflies'
Joe Alt was considered one of the best players heading in the 2024 NFL Draft and almost a guarantee to be drafted among the top ten picks. This consensus prediction came true as the Los Angeles Chargers drafted him fifth overall.
Despite the expectation and almost certainty that he would be drafted high, the rookie offensive tackle out of Notre Dame has not taken the Chargers taking him for granted. Rather, recalled to the Chargers' Hayley Ellwood that he felt 'pure excitement' as well as gratitude the moment he was drafted.
"Two things always in my mind when I think about that call," Alt said. "First one is obviously pure excitement, instant butterflies, dream come true. I'm so thankful to the Spanos Family, Joe Hortiz, Coach Harbaugh for believing in me and this opportunity for me. The second one is just gratitude, grateful to God for the ability he has blessed me with. Grateful for my family who I had around me last night. It was just a wonderful time, wonderful experience. What a better way than to get drafted and have your dreams come true in one night."
During the draft broadcast, Alt smiled big when the it was announced on television that he would be heading to Chargers officially. Though Alt had previously found out the news when Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh called him, he was greeted to a round of applause from his family with him in Minnesota.
This excitement was reciprocated from the Chargers organization, who had a standing ovation upon the announcement of the Alt pick. In their pressers after making the Alt pick, both Harbaugh and Hortiz couldn't help but gush about the player Alt is and what he will bring the team, with Harbaugh even saying they view offensive linemen as 'weapons' in response to critiques of them going offensive line over wide receiver.
With both the Chargers and Alt excited about this match, Hortiz and Harbaugh's first draft class is off to a bright start.
