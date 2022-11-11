Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers.
As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley said there's a "good chance" Williams returns to practice next week.
The Chargers also ruled outside linebacker Chris Rumph (knee) as doubtful. RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) are questionable.
Pipkins will be a game-time decision, Staley said. If he can't play, the Chargers will turn to Storm Norton or Foster Sarell to step into his place.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
- DL Jerry Tillery (personal)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Limited:
- OLB Chris Rumph (knee)
- G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder)
Read More
Full:
- WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)
- OLB Khalil Mack (rest)
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)
- LB Troy Reeder (ankle)
- G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)
- TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring)
Game status:
- OUT: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins
- DOUBTFUL: OLB Chris Rumph
- QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins, G Brenden Jaimes
49ers injury report
Injury report will be updated following its release.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Chargers Waive 2019 First-Round Pick Jerry Tillery
- As Injuries Hit the Defensive Line, Chargers Face Tall Order in Slowing Down 49ers' Rushing Attack
- Chargers K Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
- Chargers at 49ers Betting Odds: Week 10 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers 'Activating' Justin Herbert's Mobility as Rib Injury Improves
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.