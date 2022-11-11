Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for Sunday night's showdown against the 49ers.

As injuries have improved slightly in some areas, the Chargers still remain significantly banged up for this week's game. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said there's a "good chance" Williams returns to practice next week.

The Chargers also ruled outside linebacker Chris Rumph (knee) as doubtful. RT Trey Pipkins (knee) and G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) are questionable.

Pipkins will be a game-time decision, Staley said. If he can't play, the Chargers will turn to Storm Norton or Foster Sarell to step into his place.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

DL Jerry Tillery (personal)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder)

Full:

WR DeAndre Carter (ribs)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin)

LB Troy Reeder (ankle)

G Jamaree Salyer (ankle)

TE Tre' McKitty (hamstring)

Game status:

OUT: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, K Dustin Hopkins DOUBTFUL: OLB Chris Rumph

OLB Chris Rumph QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins, G Brenden Jaimes

49ers injury report

Injury report will be updated following its release.

