Chargers' Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins Continue Offseason Work With OL Guru Duke Manyweather

The Chargers broke minicamp last week, granting players time away until late July. But two members of the Chargers' offensive line returned to familiar stomping grounds.

Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins have returned to Texas where they're back training with the most prominent offensive line guru in the country, Duke Manyweather.

Slater trained with Manyweather before his rookie campaign and went on to earn All-Pro honors in just his first NFL season. Players have largely been strong advocates for what Manyweather's training tendencies have been able to do for them individually, and Slater is no stranger in offering him high praise.

“It’s been great. Trey looks really good. I know how I feel about training back there," Slater said during OTAs on training with Manyweather for another offseason. "I feel like I get a lot done every single offseason. Duke’s great, and I feel like Trey feels the same way."

As for Pipkins, he's been diligent in his preparation, continuing to refine his craft with the assistance of Manyweather. Pipkins has worked with him for some time now across the last handful of months, but with the opportunity that currently sits ahead of him in potentially locking up the starting right tackle spot, there's a lot riding on how he shows out in training camp.

“Trey kind of asked me about it. I think that it was something that he had planned to do," Slater said last month on what went into Pipkins’ decision to train with Manyweather. "It was nice having one of my teammates down there, but it was all Trey.”

On Monday, Manyweather posted a few short videos to his verified Instagram account that featured a glimpse of Slater and Pipkins

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.