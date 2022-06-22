Analyzing the Chargers' Salary Cap Situation Ahead of Training Camp

Where do things stand as it pertains to the Chargers' salary cap?

The Chargers entered the offseason with a surplus of salary cap space and they've spent resources accordingly to upgrade the roster. Still, after an offseason of making aggressive moves to benefit the current state of the organization, the Chargers still are in good shape regarding their salary cap.

Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger ranked each team based on a three-year analysis of each franchise's salary cap situation.

Spielberger compiled his ranking based upon a few things to consider: the number of players under rookie contracts (active draft capital), projected effective cap space over the next three years, prorated money and the valuation of the top 51 players (excluding 2022 draft picks) and 2023 free agent projections.

The Chargers come in at No. 5 in the rankings.

Chargers Salary Cap Data

2022-24 Effective Cap Space: $46,071,477

$46,071,477 Total Prorated Money: $173,459,431

$173,459,431 Top 51 Veteran Valuation: $362,493,734

$362,493,734 2023 UFA Valuation: $60,432,329

*All figures via PFF

Spielberger wrote the following regarding the Chargers' salary cap situation:

"Like the Bengals, we discussed last offseason how the Chargers were set up for the future and could add a lot more talent around phenom quarterback Justin Herbert if he continued to improve. Improve he did, and the team wasted no time spending big money on the other side of the ball to round out a roster that narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021. A trade for edge defender Khalil Mack, who reunites with head coach Brandon Staley and teams up with Joey Bosa, creates arguably the best pass rush duo in the NFL. Add in Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox on the interior, and the team’s biggest weakness has become a notable strength. The J.C Jackson signing bolsters a secondary that needed a true No. 1 coverage player, which leaves off-ball linebacker as the only true weakness on the roster. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams have never made it a priority to spend at off-ball linebacker, and Brandon Staley had their defense firing on all cylinders in 2020. This team is absolutely loaded on paper, so the sky is the limit."

It's also worth noting that the Chargers have two mega contracts due to re-up in the near future. All-Pro safety Derwin James is likely to surpass Minkah Fitzpatrick's new deal of $18.4 million annually, setting a new precedent for the position. And Justin Herbert could command one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

Nonetheless, the Chargers have positioned themselves nicely to pay these stars and continue being competitive for years to come.

