5 Observations From Chargers HC Brandon Staley's 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the second day of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and the Chargers had their second media appearance of the week. Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke to reporters Wednesday afternoon, giving some insight into their offseason process.

Here are five observations that stood out from the bunch:

1. Staley mentioned Cordarrelle Patterson's name more than once

Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

This may mean nothing after all, but Staley brought up Patterson's name twice in the first five minutes of his press conference on Wednesday. When praising different coaches and assistants that Staley has brought aboard, he mentioned Patterson multiple times quite early in the meeting.

Patterson has been vocal about his desire to remain in Atlanta, but if the Falcons decide to part ways, the Chargers could be a spot for him to land. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said yesterday that the second running back position is a spot of need, so adding Patterson would do a lot for the L.A. offense.

2. Chargers want to become more versatile

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the type of defense the Chargers play, Staley needs a versatile unit, which is something he expanded on at the combine today.

“I think what you have to do is identify critical factors at each position," Staley said. "We try to connect our scouting department to our coaching staff, and our goal for the Chargers is to scout more guys, not less. I think on defense we really value versatility, but across the board we need to establish the way we play and move from there.”

Staley also explained that most athletes coming out of high school are more versatile than football players were when he was playing. Most athletes come out of high school or college with the knowledge of multiple positions, and those are the guys Staley wants.

3. Chargers are interested in adding cornerbacks

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) celebrated after he intercepted a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Staley had plenty of good things to say about the current corners on their roster. However, with the offensive units they face in the AFC West and the depth of the current wide receiver class, the Chargers have more work to do in that department.

“I can promise you, we are always going to be looking at corners as long as I am the head coach,” Staley said while discussing the emphasis of the passing game in today's NFL.

After taking cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Staley is not finished. Looking to consistently use sets that feature five defensive back, it appears that the secondary will continue to be a position of emphasis this offseason, whether that's free agency or the draft.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There have been plenty of concerns that with a defensive head coach, the Chargers will not put enough emphasis on protecting and providing for quarterback Justin Herbert. While Staley wants to make sure their defense is on point, he refuses to let the Chargers become one sided.

“I think on defense, up front and in the secondary, are going to be some areas we look at… it’s really about us building a complete football team,” Staley said.

The Chargers were top five in the NFL in offensive production last year, so Staley will likely shift some more attention to the defense. However, the Chargers are looking to be more versatile and that coincides with Staley’s desire for a well-rounded club.

5. Chargers have money to spend and they'll put it to use

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Over The Cap, the Chargers have $56.3 million in cap space. When the new league year starts on March 16th, it appears L.A. will be in prime position to be active in free agency.

First and foremost, the Chargers have a few in-house items to take care of. Mike Williams needs a new contract or could perhaps be franchise tagged, and Derwin James could use an extension.

In regards to building what's already in place, Staley wants cornerbacks – a lot of them. With the Chargers using coverages that dictate five defensive backs on the field, they don’t currently have the depth on the roster to do so at a high level. Across the board, Staley wants to be versatile and more complete. While they may not make any mega splashes, expect the Chargers to still be active players in free agency.

