Brandon Staley says Chargers have plans to pursue cornerbacks

Day two of NFL Combine media availabilities is in the books.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spoke with reporters Tuesday and coach Brandon Staley followed suit on Wednesday inside the Indiana Convention Center.

Staley spoke about a large variety of topics that surround his football team. From the group of new assistant coaches that enter the mix, to the team's roster construction. But the most telling aspect from Staley's press conference has to be his comments on the cornerback position.

Let's dig in.

"It's a big spot, as you guys know," Staley said at the NFL Combine when asked about the importance of the star position in his defense. "The star, it's just like the third receiver in 11 personnel – like that guy's a starter on your football team. So when you're drafting receivers, it's not just like, 'hey, I'm drafting a receiver.' I need someone that can play in the slot.

"We really view the star, the nickel – we view that as a starter. I mean, five DB defenses lead the NFL by a wide margin. You're playing 65% or more five DB groupings and it doesn't matter what team you coach for, what system you run, you're in five DB, 65% or more. So corner is definitely going to be something that we're looking at. We're always going to be looking at it as long as I'm the head coach."

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers boast a cornerback department that features the likes of Michael Davis and second-year player Asante Samuel, who both figure to pencil in as starters. But as Staley demonstrated, the Chargers need three starting-caliber cornerbacks.

As the veteran Chris Harris hits free agency this offseason after two seasons in L.A., Staley has pinpointed cornerback as an area for emphasis. Assuming Harris departs, the Chargers would be losing their nickel cornerback from last season. But instead of finding a replacement to serve in the star position, Staley insinuated that Samuel's versatility allows them to perhaps move him into that role and find another boundary cornerback.

"Asante gives us that flex to go inside," Staley said. "I think when we evaluated him, we felt like that was something that he could do. He proved that he could do it in camp to an extent but we really wanted, you know, based off who we had, the best thing for Asante was to play outside knowing that we had Chris. I think that allowed Asante to get off to a really good start as a player instead of get pulled in a couple too many directions early. I think now, Asante is a lot more ready for that."

Staley also spoke on behalf of Davis, stating that he has a vision for him taking a leap forward, as he doesn’t have to learn a new scheme this offseason. Davis has been hard at work according to Staley, mentioning that he's at the team facility getting work in this week.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"I think Mike's a starting cornerback in the league," Staley said. "I think that number one term gets thrown out there. There's not very many of them in the league. I think that he improved a lot as a player. I think he has a stronger sense of his game now, especially playing in our system which is a different system. From a technique standpoint, from a scheme standpoint, I think he was asked to do a lot of new things.

"I know that he's actually at our facility working hard right now at his game and that's what we're looking for is for him to improve because he's still a young player. I know he's been in the league now for a minute, but that doesn't mean that he can't improve a lot. And so that's what we're trying to do this offseason, is get him in that comfort zone. Really take his game and make that jump that we think he's capable of making."

Staley appears to like the services that both Davis and Samuel give the team. But he also stated that the Chargers figure to be in play for adding cornerbacks this offseason.

They have $56.3 million in available cap space, per Over The Cap, so Telesco and Staley have the financial capital to pursue premium free agents at the start of the new league year that starts in two weeks.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.